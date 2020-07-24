President Trump signs executive orders intended to lower drug prices

The live stream is scheduled to start at 3pm ET. You can watch live coverage in the video above.

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — President Donald Trump is expected to sign several executive orders related to health care and drug prices Friday afternoon.

The Trump administration has had ongoing efforts to reduce drug prices.

According to reports, one of the executive orders would shorten the timeline for a proposed initiative to allow states, wholesalers and pharmacies to import certain drugs from Canada.

Another order is expected to take on Medicare’s drug prices, bringing it more in line with prices in other countries.

No additional updates were immediately available.

