President Trump says he will accept RNC nomination in NC

President Donald Trump said that he will be accepting the Republican nomination for president in North Carolina, WRAL reports.

The president is not sure where in North Carolina he will be accepting the nomination.

“All I know is I’ll be in North  Carolina,” he said. ”I am really honored to do it in North Carolina.”

The Republican National Convention was previously scheduled to be held in Charlotte in August but was canceled over coronavirus health restrictions that prevented full attendance.

The RNC was then moved to Jacksonville, Florida. Trump on Thursday canceled the three-day celebration, saying “it’s just not the right time for that” due to coronavirus concerns.

RNC procedural events, such as the vote by the delegates to nominate a Republican candidate, were still set to happen in Charlotte.

“We have a lot of the delegates [in Charlotte] and that’ll be a nomination process. And that’s essentially where the nomination is formalized,” Trump said.

