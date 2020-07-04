President Trump signs Paycheck Protection Program extension

President Donald Trump arrives to speak at the Students for Trump conference at Dream City Church, Tuesday, June 23, 2020, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

President Trump has signed legislation that extends the deadline for businesses to apply for a loan under the Federal Paycheck Protection Program.

Hours before it was set to expire on June 30, Congress passed the bill sending it to President Trump’s desk.

PPP was established in March as part of the coronavirus relief bill.

Since then, more than 4.8 million small businesses have applied for 520 billion dollars in potentially forgivable loans.

Officials say there is 130-million dollars of PPP loans left.

The deadline to apply for the program is now August 8.