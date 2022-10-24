BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Do you have a favorite North Dakota science, technology, engineering or math teacher who deserves recognition for their instructional impact?

Here’s your chance.

The Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching (PAEMST) applications are now open.

Every year, these awards, issued by the National Science Foundation and seek to highlight the most impactful teachers across the United States making a difference in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) education. And this year, they’re searching for teachers working in grades 7-12. Since the program’s inception in 1983, the awards have been distributed to over 5,200 teachers recognized for their contributions in the classroom.



With applications open, anyone is now free to nominate teachers for the award. In order to be eligible for the PAEMST programs, all applicants or nominees must meet all of the following criteria:

Must teach science, technology, engineering, or mathematics as part of their contracted responsibilities at the 7-12 grade level in a public, charter, or private school.

Must hold at least a bachelor’s degree from an accredited institution.

Must be a full-time employee of their school or school district as determined by state and local policies, with responsibilities for teaching students no less than 50% of the school’s allotted instructional time.

Must have at least five years of full-time employment as a K-12 teacher prior to the 2022-2023 academic school year, with teaching duties in a STEM field during each year.

Must teach in one of the 50 states, Department of Defense Education Activity Schools, or other US-Owned territories (District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, American Samoa, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, or the U.S Virgin Islands).

Must be a US citizen or permanent resident

Must have not received the PAEMST award at the national level in any prior competition or category.

In addition to the award itself, winning teachers will receive a certificate signed by president Joe Biden, a trip to Washington D.C, a $10,000 prize, and the opportunity to join a national cohort consisting of over 5,200 teachers.

Nominations for the award will close on January 9, 2023, and the application period closes on February 6. Teachers do not need to be nominated to apply. In order to nominate a teacher, their name, email address, and school contact information be provided. Nominations may be submitted for more than one teacher.

In order to nominate a teacher for the role, or to apply for the award yourself,