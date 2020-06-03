Prosecutors: 3 arrested on terrorism charges in Las Vegas

National News

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Three Nevada men with ties to a loose movement of right-wing extremists advocating the overthrow of the U.S. government have been arrested on terror charges in what authorities say was a conspiracy to spark violence during recent protests in Las Vegas.

Prosecutors said Wednesday the white men with U.S. military experience face conspiracy charges stemming from a plan that began in conjunction with protests to reopen businesses closed because of COVID-19.

They say the men later sought to capitalize on protests over the death of a Minneapolis man in police custody.

FBI agents arrested them Saturday en route to a Las Vegas protest with gas cans and Molotov cocktails.

