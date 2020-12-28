Prosecutors waiting on debris testing in South Dakota AG crash

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A team of prosecutors are waiting for testing results on a piece of debris that may show where the South Dakota attorney general’s car was when he struck and killed a man over three months ago.

A decision on whether to charge Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg in the Sept. 12 crash has been delayed for months, prompting criticism from Gov. Kristi Noem.

Crystal Johnson, the Minnehaha County state’s attorney who is assisting in the case, says that she does not have a time frame for the results of additional testing on an unusual item of debris, but the results may indicate where Ravnsborg’s car was.

See More

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Rapid Testing

Mon, Dec 28, 2020 - Afternoon One Minute Forecast

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 12/28

Snow chances then a big warm-up

NDC DEC 28

UMary Women's Basketball

UMary Men's Basketball

Plays of the Week

Nedrose Basketball

CHI DOnation

Animal Abuse Protest New Town

Abbey Kubas

Saturday, December 26th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Huff Hills Opening Day

Aberle Family

Friday, December 25th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

PAs open practice

Gas Prices Down

Closet 701 Donations

Heaven's Helper's Christmas Meal

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories