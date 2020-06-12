Live Now
Protest against police brutality planned in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Protesters are planning to line the streets of Sioux Falls on Saturday in another demonstration against police brutality and racism.

Protest organizers said Friday that they are asking everyone planning to attend to remain peaceful, and that they have communicated their plans to the police.

Seymour Otterman is one of the protest organizers. He says police brutality doesn’t appear to be a problem in the South Dakota city, but that it’s important to “stand in solidarity” with those calling for police reforms nationwide.

During a protest two weeks ago, some demonstrators marched to a mall and hurled rocks at police.

