Protests continue at Minnesota Line 3 oil pipeline project

FILE – In this Aug. 21, 2017, file photo, a pipe fitter lays the finishing touches to the replacement of Enbridge Energy’s Line 3 crude oil pipeline stretch in Superior, Wisc. Environmental and tribal groups opposed to Enbridge Energy’s plan to replace its aging Line 3 crude oil pipeline are planning large scale protests with potential arrests Monday, June 7, 2021, as the Canadian-based company gears up for a final construction push. (Richard Tsong-Taatarii/Star Tribune via AP)

PARK RAPIDS, Minn. (AP) — Opponents of the Enbridge Energy Line 3 oil pipeline project in northwestern Minnesota continued their protests this week by disrupting traffic in front of an Enbridge equipment site, leading to 31 arrests.

Hubbard County Sheriff Cory Aukes said the incident began about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday when a van pulled in front of the semitrailer and forced it to stop on a county highway.

Several carloads of protesters soon arrived.

Aukes says deputies began arresting demonstrators after they began “yelling vulgarities, being a traffic hazard, and refusing to leave.”

At least 1,000 activists from across the country gathered at construction sites near the headwaters of the Mississippi River last week. Nearly 250 people were arrested.