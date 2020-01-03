‘Psychic’ scams $70K from MA woman to ‘banish demon’ in woman’s daughter

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Saraland, Ala., police show off bundles of cash seized in an April 2008 traffic stop on Interstate 65. The stack of money added up to $360,040. Eduardo Hampl-Amaya, who was driving the van, pleaded not guilty Thursday, July 5, 2008, to a number of federal charges, including smuggling cash. (AP Photo/ Saraland Police Department via Press-Register) MAGS OUT, NO SALES

SOMERSET, Mass. (AP) — A woman claiming to be a psychic stole more than $70,000 from a client by telling the woman her 10-year-old daughter was possessed by a demon and she needed the money to banish the spirit, police in Massachusetts said.

Tracy Milanovich, 37, of Somerset, is charged with obtaining property by trick, along with larceny and witness intimidation, Somerset police said in a statement Thursday.

Police started investigating Dec. 17 when the alleged victim reported that she was tricked by Milanovich into handing over large sums of cash along with household items, including towels and bedding, to battle the demon.

The allegations date to Nov. 15, when the woman first went to Milanovich’s business, Tracy’s Psychic Palm Reader, for a tarot card reading, police said in their report.

Milanovich was arrested Dec. 27. She was arraigned in Fall River District Court this week and released on personal recognizance.

A message seeking comment was left at her business.

Somerset police are asking anyone who thinks they have been victimized by Milanovich to contact them.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

How Did 2019 Stack Up To An Average Year?

Thumbnail for the video titled "How Did 2019 Stack Up To An Average Year?"

Amber's Friday Morning One Minute Forecast 1/3

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday Morning One Minute Forecast 1/3"

A Warm & Windy Weekend Ahead

Thumbnail for the video titled "A Warm & Windy Weekend Ahead"

New Treatment

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Treatment"

furry friday

Thumbnail for the video titled "furry friday"

Kidder County vs Ellendale

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kidder County vs Ellendale"

Ice Jams

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ice Jams"

New Freeze

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Freeze"

Structure Fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "Structure Fire"

Thursday, January 2nd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, January 2nd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Beulah BBall

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beulah BBall"

SM Boys BBall

Thumbnail for the video titled "SM Boys BBall"

HS Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Wrestling"

Winter Firefighting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Winter Firefighting"

Under 100

Thumbnail for the video titled "Under 100"

Western Woman of the Year

Thumbnail for the video titled "Western Woman of the Year"

Snow Removal Issues

Thumbnail for the video titled "Snow Removal Issues"

Election Packet

Thumbnail for the video titled "Election Packet"

Bismarck Airport

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Airport"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/2

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/2"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge