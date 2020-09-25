Pumpkin Spice mac-and-cheese? Kraft is bringing it to the US

National News

by: WSPA7 News

Posted: / Updated:

(WIVB) – This time of the year, pumpkin spice is everywhere- even in mac-and-cheese.

Kraft Pumpkin Spice Macaroni & Cheese launched in Canada earlier this week, and within two days, over 30,000 Canadians signed up for an online waitlist to try it.

Now, it’s making its way to the U.S.

Our @KraftDinner friends in Canada had the idea to make pumpkin spice Kraft Mac and Cheese – and now we want to bring it to the US! Who’d give it a try?! 🎃🧀

— Kraft Macaroni & Cheese (@kraftmacncheese) September 24, 2020
This Friday through Tuesday, Americans can enter for a chance to get their hands on the pumpkin spice-flavored mac and cheese by using the hashtags #PumpkinSpiceKMC #Sweepstakes and tagging @KraftMacNCheese on Twitter.

According to a press release about the product, Kraft Pumpkin Spice Macaroni & Cheese is the same cheesy Mac & Cheese Americans know and love, “now with added fall flavors: hints of cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice and ginger. Pumpkin Spice Macaroni & Cheese is best served curled up with a cozy scarf, flannel shirt, and pumpkin-scented candle.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 9/25

Friday Forecast: cooler and breezy

furry friday sept 25

ndc sept 25

WDA Volleyball

WDA Boy's Soccer

Minot Boy's Tennis

Community Clean up

Handbags for Ethiopia

Hidden in the Dakotas: a KX News Town Hall

Beulah Volleyball

Thursday, September 24th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Oktoberfest Mandan

Amber's Thursday's Morning #OneMinuteForecast 9/24

Thursday's Forecast: warm & breezy

Yoga Therapy

NDC SEPT 24

TGU Football

Dickinson Football

Hidden History: a lesser-known political party once had a foothold in North Dakota

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss