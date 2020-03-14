Puppy with one ear makes her look like a unicorn

Unicorns do exist….and this little cutie is proof!

Rae is a 12 week old golden retriever with one ear. But why is her ear on the top of her head?

Well, her unique story began at birth. Her mother was trying to tear her amniotic sac open and little Rae’s ear was bitten off.

To compensate, her other ear started growing toward the center of her head. In case you are wondering, yes, she hears just fine! Now, she has the cutest horn ever.

But her special feature doesn’t phase Rae — her owner says she has a big personality and loves life.

No doubt she’s spoiled with lots of love and treats!