Quarantined Alabama choir director surprised with ‘drive-by’ choir performance

by: Carey Cox

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A quarantined music and choir director was surprised with a ‘drive-by’ choir performance outside his house Thursday.

Kari Whatley, a local equine therapist, shared video of her father, Ralph Gudeman, being sung to by a group of choir singers from a distance.

Whatley said her father has been the music director at Christ United Methodist Church for over 20 years. He directs a large choir and they have all been supporting each other during this tough time. Ralph tested positive for COVID-19 and has been quarantining with his wife Dale for the past 14 days.

“Thankfully, he had a mild case and is doing well. The choir has not been able to meet since March and wanted to encourage them. They decided a surprise drive-by choir would be the best way to do that. They planned to social distance, picked their songs, and sang for them and also several other members of the church. I know that everyone coming together to sing and show how much they care was a big encouragement to them,” Whatley said.

