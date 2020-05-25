Queen guitarist Brian May ‘incredibly grateful’ after suffering heart attack

Queen guitarist Brian May revealed he suffered a heart attack. He opened up about his recent medical emergency in an Instagram video on Monday.

The 72-year-old musician said he experienced about 40 minutes of pain and chest tightness. His doctor drove him to the hospital, where it was discovered he had three blocked arteries.

Intead of a triple bypass surgery, he opted to have three stents put in. May says he walked out of the hospital feeling remarkably well.

In his video, May says he is incredibly grateful he now has a life to lead again — and that he is “ready to rock.”

