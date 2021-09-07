Rafters find human remains in drought-lowered Montana river

KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — Flathead County officials say rafters spotted human remains in the Flathead River while floating past a fishing access site northeast of Kalispell.

Sheriff Brian Heino says the remains found Monday appeared to have been in the river for a long time.

The body was caught on a log in the river that became exposed due to low water levels this summer. It took several hours to recover the remains from a spot near the Pressentine Bar fishing access site.

Heino says they were taken to the state crime lab in Missoula to help determine the person’s identity and possibly the cause of death.