Ram pickup recall: Floor mats can interfere with gas pedal

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
59340980_1494616905990

CHICAGO – JANUARY 20: A Dodge Ram pickup truck is offered for sale at a dealership on January 20, 2010 in Chicago, Illinois. The trucks are included in a recall of 24,000 Chysler vehicles with a defective brake booster push rod retaining clip. Included in the recall are 2010 models of the Chrysler Sebring, Dodge […]

DETROIT (AP) — Fiat Chrysler is recalling over 186,000 Ram pickups and is telling owners to take them to dealers because floor mats can interfere with the gas pedals.

The recall covers certain 2019 and 2020 model-year trucks with factory-installed mats, mainly in North America.

The company says owners should remove the mats if they can’t get to a dealer quickly.

Also covered are more than 43,000 mats sold after trucks were purchased.

Fiat Chrysler says it has no reports of crashes or injuries. Owners will be notified by mail in mid-September.

Dealers will modify the mats until redesigned replacements are available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 8/28

Prepare for a weekend temperature roller coaster

FURRY FRIDAY AUG 28

NDC AUG 28

Hummus

Hummus LIVE

WDA Boy's Soccer

WDA Boy's Tennis

Thursday, August 27th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

MSA United Way Homeless Shelter Update

Shiloh Christian Volleyball

Nedrose Volleyball

First Day of School

FDHU Contact Tracing

YHF

Williston Veterans Golf Scramble

Mosquito Control

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 8/27

BPS Back to School

Capitol Upgrades

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss