Rapid City adopts business reopening plan for SD community

FILE – In this March 16, 2020 file photo, chairs hang stacked on empty tables at a closed restaurant in New York. Small business owners across the country waited again Wednesday, April 8, to receive loan money under the government’s $2 trillion coronavirus relief program. Despite a few reports that some companies had received their loans, the vast majority of the hundreds of thousands of owners who began applying for the loans on Friday were still in limbo. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File)

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — The Rapid City Council has adopted a plan to reopen many businesses immediately, but with social distancing protocol.

The council voted 7-2 Monday night to implement Mayor Steve Allender’s plan until the end of May.

Under the plan, restaurants and bars can reopen with a minimum of six feet between tables, chairs and barstools, and with capacity limits set to half of the business’ occupancy rating.

At retail locations, hand sanitizer is required throughout the store. Grocery, retail, recreation and fitness businesses would be limited to one customer for every 200 square feet (18.5 square meters).

Public social gatherings are limited to 10 people.

The plan also includes limitations on seating at entertainment venues as well, with seats in businesses and theaters marked as not available to enforce social distancing guidelines.