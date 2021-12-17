Rapid City schools cancel classes amid nationwide TikTok threats

FILE – In this Monday, Sept. 28, 2020 photo, a logo of a smartphone app TikTok is seen on a user post on a smartphone screen, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Public schools in Rapid City are closed after a social media post threatened a middle school amid nationwide TikTok posts warning of shooting and bomb threats.

The Rapid City Police Department says officers believed the threatening social media post directed at “a North Middle School” had originated in Iowa.

The department said Rapid City Area Schools canceled classes out of caution for the safety of students.

The social media threats had many educators on edge as they circulated in the aftermath of a deadly school shooting in Michigan, which has been followed by numerous copycat threats to schools elsewhere.