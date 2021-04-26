Rapid population growth gives Montana second US House seat

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — U.S. Census Bureau figures released Monday show Montana’s recent population boom will let the state regain the second U.S. House seat it lost nearly 30 years ago.
With over 1 million people, the state’s current at-large congressional district is the most populous in the U.S. and is second only to Alaska’s in size.
The state had two congressional districts until it lost one after the 1990 census. The growth has been led by towns known for their proximity to outdoor recreation, including Bozeman, Missoula and Kalispell.