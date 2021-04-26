Rapid population growth gives Montana second US House seat

FILE – The Montana House of Representatives holds a floor session in the State Capitol in Helena, Mont. on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. Emboldened by a conservative Supreme Court, Republican state lawmakers are rushing to enact abortion limits, including outright bans intended to test the landmark Roe v Wade decision. More abortion restrictions already have been enacted into law than in any year but one over the last decade, and dozens of additional bills are working their way through GOP-controlled legislatures. (Thom Bridge/Independent Record via AP)/Independent Record via AP)

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — U.S. Census Bureau figures released Monday show Montana’s recent population boom will let the state regain the second U.S. House seat it lost nearly 30 years ago.

With over 1 million people, the state’s current at-large congressional district is the most populous in the U.S. and is second only to Alaska’s in size.

The state had two congressional districts until it lost one after the 1990 census. The growth has been led by towns known for their proximity to outdoor recreation, including Bozeman, Missoula and Kalispell.