Rappelling Santas bring festive cheer to children in Rome hospital

National News

by: CBS Newspath

Posted: / Updated:

Rappelling Santas brought festive cheer and Christmas gifts to children at a hospital in Rome on Thursday.

The red troop of Santas, members of the Italian alpine rescue, rappelled down the pediatric ward at Policlinico Umberto I hospital to the delight of children, families and staff watching through the windows and from the ground.

After rappelling three times from a chimney and from the roof of the pediatric ward, the Santas went inside the hospital to deliver presents to children.

“It is important to do it, even if we can give them only three minutes of distraction and happiness in this difficult situation,” alpine rescuer Gabriele Vitiello, told Reuters.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Political News

More Politics

Latest Local News

See More Local News

Latest State News

See More State News

Featured on KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories