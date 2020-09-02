RARE Act aims to eliminate mineral dependency on China

National News

by: Nathaniel Puente

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

WASHINGTON — A proposed piece of legislation looks to make the United States more independent with the production of essential minerals.

On Wednesday, Congressmen Vicente Gonzalez (TX-15) and Lance Gooden (TX-05) introduced the Reclaiming American Rare Earths (RARE) Act to congress.

According to the congressmen, the act will end America’s dependency on China for earth minerals by establishing tax incentives for the domestic production of these minerals.

The U.S. Department of the Interior defines 35 earth minerals as “critical to U.S. National Security and the Economy.”

China is a leading supplier of 22 of these 35 minerals.

The United States is dependent on other nations for more than 50 percent of 31 of these 35 minerals, including 100 percent dependent on 14 of them.

“Ending our dependence on China starts today,” said Congressman Gonzalez. “The RARE Act will allow the United States to develop a reliable domestic supply of critical minerals and rare earth elements and eliminate this pressure point that could have lasting impacts on our national security and most importantly, our way of life.”

The Department of the Interior defines these 35 earth minerals as critical:

  • Aluminum (bauxite)
  • Antimony
  • Arsenic
  • Barite
  • Beryllium
  • Bismuth
  • Cesium
  • Chromium
  • Cobalt
  • Fluorspar
  • Gallium
  • Germanium
  • Graphite (natural)
  • Hafnium
  • Helium
  • Indium
  • Lithium
  • Magnesium
  • Manganese
  • Niobium
  • Platinum group metals
  • Potash
  • Rare earth elements group
  • Rhenium
  • Rubidium
  • Scandium
  • Strontium
  • Tantalum
  • Tellurium
  • Tin
  • Titanium
  • Tungsten
  • Uranium
  • Vanadium
  • Zirconium

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Mandan Football

Wednesday, September 2nd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 9/2

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 9/2

Wednesday's Forecast: Very windy & hot

NDC SEPT 2

Class A Volleyball

Class B Volleyball

WDA Soccer

WDA Girl's Golf

Tuesday, September 1st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Red Flag Warning

New Dem Candidate

CBL Finances

Farming Grant

CDC Clarification

Free Car Washes

CDC & Testing

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 9-1

Stress & Pregnancy

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss