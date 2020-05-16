Rare blue bee discovered in Florida

An extremely rare blue bee has been seen in Florida for the first time in four years.
This is a photo of The Blue Calamintha Bee
It’s only been previously found in four areas of the habitat at central Florida’s Lake Wales Ridge.
Scientists are calling this recent sighting a breakthrough. They’re hoping to learn more about the blue bee which is currently listed by Florida’s state wildlife action plan as a species of greatest conservation needed.
Researchers are now working on a two-year project to determine the Blue Calamintha Bee’s current population, nesting, and feeding habits.