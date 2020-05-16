Rare blue bee discovered in Florida

This blue calamintha bee specimen was collected in 2002 in Placid Lakes and is one of five specimens at the Florida State Collection of Arthropods in Gainesville

An extremely rare blue bee has been seen in Florida for the first time in four years.

This is a photo of The Blue Calamintha Bee

It’s only been previously found in four areas of the habitat at central Florida’s Lake Wales Ridge.

Scientists are calling this recent sighting a breakthrough. They’re hoping to learn more about the blue bee which is currently listed by Florida’s state wildlife action plan as a species of greatest conservation needed.

Researchers are now working on a two-year project to determine the Blue Calamintha Bee’s current population, nesting, and feeding habits.