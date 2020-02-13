Rare disease found in kids discovered in Dinosaur remains

National News

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

A rare disease among children has been discovered in a dinosaur that roamed the Earth at least 66 million years ago. It was found in the fossilized remains of a duck-billed dinosaur.

Tel Aviv University researchers noticed unusual cavities in two tail segments of the Hadrosaur, unearthed in Alberta, Canada.

They compared the vertebrae with the skeletons of two humans who were known to have a benign tumor called LCH. The rare and sometimes painful disease affects children, mainly boys.

The researchers used advanced, high-resolution CT scans to analyze the fossils and confirmed it was the same disease. It was the first time it had been identified in a dinosaur.

Doctor Hilda May, the head of Biohistory and Evolutionary Medicine Laboratory at TAU’s Sackler Facility of Medicine said given that many of the diseases we suffer from come from animals, such as Coronavirus, HIV and Tuberculosis, understanding how they manifest themselves in different species and survive evolution can help find new and effective ways to treat them.

The study was published this week in the Journal Scientific Reports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/13

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/13"

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/13

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/13"

Thursday Forecast: Sunny & Cold

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday Forecast: Sunny & Cold"

K9 VALENTINE

Thumbnail for the video titled "K9 VALENTINE"

Firehouse caucus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Firehouse caucus"

Ken Keller

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ken Keller"

Century Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century Hockey"

Mandan Economy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Economy"

Sex Offenders

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sex Offenders"

All in the Family

Thumbnail for the video titled "All in the Family"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/12

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/12"

Teacher Mental Health

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teacher Mental Health"

Coal Worries

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coal Worries"

CHI St Alexius Award

Thumbnail for the video titled "CHI St Alexius Award"

Community Rocks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Community Rocks"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/12

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/12"

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/12

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/12"

Wednesday Forecast: Arctic air takes over with strong wind

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday Forecast: Arctic air takes over with strong wind"

Top Volunteers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Volunteers"

High School Basketball 2.11.20

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Basketball 2.11.20"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge