Rare ‘hole punch cloud’ spotted in Texas

National News

by: Kristen Currie,

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) – Some people living around Austin, Texas, were curious to know what caused the mysterious-looking hole in the sky Tuesday afternoon.

COURTESY: Linda Irgens | Horseshoe Bay

What is it?

A “hole punch cloud” (or “fallstreak”) is circular gaps in altocumulus or cirrocumulus clouds. These mid- to high-level clouds are composed of “supercooled” water droplets, or liquid droplets much colder than freezing but that have yet to actually freeze. What’s missing? Ice crystals.

Planes moving through these clouds leave behind tiny ice crystals. Once these supercooled droplets have something to “cling” to, the droplets freeze, grow and fall, leaving behind a hole in the cloud layer. The hole continues to grow as neighboring droplets begin to freeze.

It’s a natural, harmless and normal weather phenomena but still a treat to see in person.

COURTESY: Deloris Stevenson | Leander
COURTESY: Mike Stein | Horseshoe Bay

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Dreading the cold? Here are a few reasons to look forward to it

Wednesday's Forecast: A wintry mix, light snow, and colder temps.

Game Day

NDC FEB 3

WDA Hockey

WDA Basketball

Class B Basketball

Emergency Declaration

Men's Winter Refuge Amid Pandemic

Tuesday, February 2nd, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Convo: Dr. Christie Massen

Adom Market

K9 in Contest

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/2

Seat Belts Remain Law for Adults

Teacher Contract Bill

Free Tutoring

Scooter Upgrade

Student Awards

Mask Mandate

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News