Really low: Fraudsters in Florida, Oregon buy Girl Scout cookies with fake cash

You know you’ve reached the level of lowdown, dirty scum when you feel the need to steal cookies and money from the Girl Scouts.

In Florida, one Girl Scout council told CBS affiliate WTSP-TV it’s out $650 after girls were paid for cookies with counterfeit money.

Not only that, since they used larger bills — $20’s and $50’s, they also got real currency as change.

“Just sadness — who would do this?” wondered Kelly McGraw, the director of Member Experience at Girl Scouts of Gulfcoast Florida, which covers 10 counties.

In the past two weeks, at least six different troops in the council say they’ve been paid with the phony money. The troops say they didn’t realize what had happened until they deposited the money at a bank.

“I’m really upset because Girl Scouts work very hard to sell all these cookies,” Sydney Cramer, a 10-year-old girl scout told WTSP.

Someone handed Sydney’s 7-year-old sister, Ragean, fake cash.

“My seven-year-old was handed a 50 dollar bill, she sat there and took her time and he waited patiently while she took her time to make sure she counted, with care, his change and handed it back to him,” said Michelle Cramer, who was out helping her daughters, Sydney and Ragean, with their cookie booth this past weekend.

“I know at first, Ragean felt like she did something wrong. And that was tough as a mom to explain to her she didn’t,” she added.

Meanwhile, in Salem, Oregon, police were able to track down a crook after he used a counterfeit $20 bill to buy Girl Scout cookies outside a Walmart.

An eagle-eyed scout thought there was something odd about the money.

“The bill didn’t look right, it was smaller, bluish tint and it just wasn’t the same as the rest of the bills,” Ava Brown, a 13-year-old Girl Scout, told KPTV.

Camden Ducharme, 36, was charged with first-degree forgery and third-degree theft.