Recovering addict uses #DecadeChallenge to inspire others

National News
Posted: / Updated:

NITRO, W.Va (WOWK) — The Decade Challenge is one of the latest social media trends! Comparing a photo of you now, to you 10 years ago. Most people use it to show awkwardness, different features, weight loss, and many other reasons. One West Virginia man used it for a different reason, and this is how we came across Jason Wickline’s story of adversity.

“Just because someone falls, doesn’t mean they can’t get back up. They can fall tomorrow, but just because that happens doesn’t mean it’s the end of their story.”

JASON WICKLINE, RECOVERING ADDICT

Jason had been struggling with addiction for years. He started to dabble into different drugs in his early 20’s and lost custody of his son, not once, but twice. He got the family house condemned and was really struggling to get help. The night he got arrested, Child Protective Services were there to pick up his now 9-year old son, Krystian.

“And at 4 years old he turned around and said, “Daddy I love you; I’ll never forget you.” So, at 4 he understood that life was never going to be the same again. He was fully prepared to accept that he’ll never see his Daddy again.” 

 JASON WICKLINE, RECOVERING ADDICT
Jason has now been sober for 33 months and has full custody of his son. He says he is thankful that he gets to do basic things for Krystian, like feed him, bathe him, wash his clothes, and cook him dinner.

He now advocates for More Than Addiction and says that staying involved in other people’s recovery process has what has helped him the most.

If my story helps one person, then it was all worth it, it was all worth it. Because somewhere right now, there’s a little boy, or a little girl, that don’t know where their Mommy or Daddy’s at.” 

 JASON WICKLINE, RECOVERING ADDICT

