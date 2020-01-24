Live Now
Live coverage: Day 3 of House arguments against Trump in U.S. Senate trial

Red, red wine spills into California creek — 97,000 gallons total

National News

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

(KGO/CNN/WFLA) – Enough wine to fill eight large tanker truck spilled into a creek in Sonoma Valley, California on Wednesday.

KGO reported that crews were working to clean up about 97,000 gallons of red wine that had spilled into a creek, which flows into the nearby Russian River.

“We’re investigating what appears to be a mechanical failure, we’re not entirely sure of that at this point, but were deeply, deeply concerned about this leak and protecting our waterways here in Sonoma County,” said Christopher O’Gorman, of Rodney Strong Wine Estates in Healdsburg.

The Governor’s Office of Emergency Services said one of the vineyard’s blending tank doors popped open and spilled the wine.

There were no reports of fish kills, but the acidity in the wine could kill the insects they feed on.

The winery says its cooperating with authorities and conducting an internal investigation.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Furry Friends Ramsey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Furry Friends Ramsey"

A foggy start on this Friday morning

Thumbnail for the video titled "A foggy start on this Friday morning"

MPD Chief Approaches Retirement

Thumbnail for the video titled "MPD Chief Approaches Retirement"

Mandan win Esports Championship

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan win Esports Championship"

Jamestown-St. Mary's Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jamestown-St. Mary's Basketball"

Boys HS Hockey 1.23.20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys HS Hockey 1.23.20"

HS Wrestling 1.23.20

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Wrestling 1.23.20"

Mandan Gymnastics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Gymnastics"

Wilton-Wing Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wilton-Wing Bball"

Legacy Girls Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legacy Girls Bball"

Mandan Boys Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Boys Hockey"

Lost Parents Scholarship

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lost Parents Scholarship"

Hearts for Hospice

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hearts for Hospice"

Mt. Fargo

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mt. Fargo"

United Way Donations

Thumbnail for the video titled "United Way Donations"

Thursday, January 23rd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, January 23rd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Lincoln Water

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lincoln Water"

Shooting Drill

Thumbnail for the video titled "Shooting Drill"

Breaking Barriers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Breaking Barriers"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/23

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/23"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge