Live Now
WATCH: Good Day Dakota

Reenactment of Washington’s crossing of Delaware completed

National News
Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON CROSSING, Pa. (AP) — Thousands turned out Wednesday to watch the annual reenactment of George Washington’s daring Christmas Day crossing of the Delaware River in 1776 — the first time the crossing was completed in three years.

The event was scrapped because of bad weather the last two years, but historical interpreter Nancy O’Leary said at Washington Crossing Historical Park that the conditions this year “couldn’t be better.”

“We had lovely weather, and we probably had record attendance,” said Jennifer Martin, executive director of the Friends of Washington Crossing Park. She estimated that 4,500 to 5,000 people were watching the event, the highlight of a historical reenactment that draws people to the banks of the river in Washington Crossing, Pennsylvania, and Titusville, New Jersey.

Other activities include Washington’s address to his troops, historical speeches and processions, and staff in period clothing providing public interpretation.

Last year, high water conditions scuttled plans for the crossing in the wooden Durham boats. The year before, high winds prompted cancellation of the event.

In the original crossing, boats ferried 2,400 soldiers, 200 horses and 18 cannons across the river. Washington’s troops marched 8 miles (13 kilometers) downriver before battling Hessian mercenaries in the streets of Trenton. Thirty Hessians were killed, and two Continental soldiers froze to death on the march.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

hoopster tournament

Thumbnail for the video titled "hoopster tournament"

high school wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "high school wrestling"

girls basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "girls basketball"

Wednesday, December 25th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, December 25th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

1994 St Mary's pt 2

Thumbnail for the video titled "1994 St Mary's pt 2"

1994 St. Marys pt 1

Thumbnail for the video titled "1994 St. Marys pt 1"

Stockings for all

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stockings for all"

Williston Community Meal

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williston Community Meal"

Slumberland Donations

Thumbnail for the video titled "Slumberland Donations"

Low Gas Prices

Thumbnail for the video titled "Low Gas Prices"

Reason for the Season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Reason for the Season"

Surprise Flowers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Surprise Flowers"

Robert Suhr KX News 550am Forecast 12-25-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News 550am Forecast 12-25-19"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 12-25-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 12-25-19"

Dickinson ready to use size

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson ready to use size"

Beulah looking for three-peat

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beulah looking for three-peat"

Mandan's KleinKnecht undefeated

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan's KleinKnecht undefeated"

Tuesday, December 24th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Tuesday Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, December 24th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Tuesday Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Which Day Presents

Thumbnail for the video titled "Which Day Presents"

Amber's Christmas Eve #OneMinuteForecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Christmas Eve #OneMinuteForecast"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge