Reese’s tricked-out robotic Halloween door dispenses hands-free treats as it rolls through neighborhoods

National News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

Reese’s robotic Halloween door
(Credit: PRNewsfoto/The Hershey Company)

(NEXSTAR) — While some towns are all but nixing Halloween, Reese’s is hoping to bring safe trick-or-treating to neighborhood doorsteps.

The company is sending out a remote-controlled robotic door to roll through neighborhoods and dispense king-size — “because why not?” — Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups.

When it shows up, all you have to do is say “trick or treat.”

“This Halloween is unlike any other, so we’ve upped the ante on creativity as a result,” said Allen Dark, Reese’s senior brand manager, said in a statement. “A robotic Reese’s dispensing door is just what the world needs right now!”

Reese’s robotic Halloween door
(Credit: PRNewsfoto/The Hershey Company)

The door works using a remote control from 5,000 feet away. A built-in Bluetooth speaker activates once “trick or treat” is said, prompting a king-size Reese’s candy bar to appear in the mail slot.

And it’s tricked out to make its arrival known by the “smoke, lights and epic Halloween soundtrack.”

“What can we say? We like to make an entrance,” Reese’s said.

The Centers for Disease Control has warned against door-to-door trick-or-treating this Halloween, saying it poses a high risk of spreading the coronavirus.

To get the Trick-or-Treat Door to come to your town, go to @Reeses on Instagram and give your location using #ReesesDoor.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 10/20

Snow & hazardous travel conditions today

NDC OCT 20

Girl Scout Project

High School Volleyball

Grant County Flasher Football

Bishop Ryan Volleyball

Century Football

Warmer Weather?

Corn Yield

District 28 Preview

Amtrak Changes

Monday, October 19th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 10/19

ATW: Rugby Sibling Teammates

ATW: Velva Football

ATW: Hannah Herbal

Space Heaters

WATCH: Best friend reunion at Georgia pumpkin patch goes viral

Prepare for more widespread snow

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss