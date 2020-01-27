Remembering NBA Legend Kobe Bryant

CBS News (CALABASAS, C.A.)– Legendary NBA player Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, and seven others were killed when a helicopter they were in crashed Sunday in Calabasas, California.

Details of Bryant’s shocking death are still coming in. A team of investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board is heading to the scene of the crash.

“There were no survivors. We have a passenger manifest that indicates there were 9 people on board, the pilot and 8 individuals,” said LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva.

People near the crash site described what they saw and heard.

One local who heard the crash shared, ”I was just sitting at Starbucks and heard a loud crash…Just crazy.

He added, “Yeah, didn’t know what it was until i saw it on twitter.”

Another who heard it added, ”I heard a helicopter flying and I thought it was like flying way too low, and all of a sudden I heard a thud noise, and then there was nothing.”

Deputies and fire officials raced to the scene of the crash, where the wreckage was still smoking hours after the tragic incident.

”Apparently some folks were mountain biking out here and saw an aircraft in distress that went down into the hillside,” said LA County Fire Department Captain Tony Imbrenda.

Many circumstances of the crash remained unclear.

Thousands gathered in Los Angeles outside the Staples Center, where the Lakers play, to mourn the man who dazzled fans on the court for two decades.

Bryant, who was 41, went straight from high school to the NBA. He spent his entire pro career with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Bryant retired in 2016 as the third-leading scorer in NBA history, a milestone LeBron James surpassed on Saturday night.

Bryant was married and the father of four daughters.

Kobe Bryant was an 18-time NBA All-Star and won five championships with the LA Lakers.