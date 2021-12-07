Remembering Pearl Harbor, 80 years later

Survivors, family members, military leaders and service members took part in the 80th Pearl Harbor Day Remembrance ceremony in Hawaii on Tuesday.

The theme was “Valor, Sacrifice and Peace.”

The 80th anniversary commemoration of the attack on Pearl Harbor is a tribute to the courage, service and sacrifice of our great service members.

The attack on Pearl Harbor, in 1941, lasted for two hours and 20 minutes.

When the last Japanese fighter planes left Hawaii, 2,403 Americans were dead, the Pacific Fleet was in ruins and America was thrown into war.

Among those in attendance at the ceremony were at least 40 Pearl Harbor survivors.