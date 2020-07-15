Remote workers: Barbados to offer 1-year visa so you can work from the beach

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (KRON) – Calling all remote workers!

If you’re looking for a change of scenery, Barbados wants to be your next home base.

The Barbados Government Information Service will soon introduce a 12-month “Barbados Welcome Stamp” for visitors working remotely, CNN reports.

It’s all in an effort to attract visitors amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley said short-term travel to Barbados has been more difficult during the coronavirus pandemic because rapid testing is not readily available.

Barbados began to reopen its borders July 12 with restrictions in place.

“On arrival in Barbados, travelers will be required to present evidence of a negative result of a PCR Covid-19 test and bar code to clear immigration,” a press release from Barbados Tourism Marketing, Inc. stated.

Travelers are currently able to stay in Barbados up to 6 months without a tourist or work visa.

The Welcome Stamp would give you access to remain on the island for up to a year and would give anyone with the stamp the ability to work remotely for their employers, no matter where the company is based.

Visitors to the country are encouraged to take a COVID-19 test at least 72 hours prior to their departure and bring them to present upon arrival.

Starting on July 15, Barbados will require all visitors to fill out their test results in an online form upon arrival.

Air Canada and British Airways have already resumed commercial flights to the country, with Jet Blue, Virgin Atlantic, and American Airlines scheduled to begin flying in the coming weeks.