Rep. Abraham visits Monroe Regional Airport after storm damage

National News
Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE: (KTVE/KARD) – According to a tweet by @GregHilburn1, Representative Abraham was spotted at Monroe Regional Airport.

According to Hilburn, Representative Abraham has contacted the White House and claims they’re attempting to work out some relief funds for the state.

According to the Monroe City Facebook page, due to weather damage and severe weather conditions, the Monroe Regional Airport is cancelling all flights until further notice.

According to Greg Hilburn, the Monroe Regional Airport manager estimates the damage may be up to 25-30$ million dollars.

Picture of destroyed hangar at Monroe Regional Airport and multiple damaged private planes.

Courtesy: Monroe City Facebook Page

