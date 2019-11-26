Report: Americans confident in the economy going into the holiday shopping season

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Nov. 9, 2019, file photo shoppers make their way through the toy isles at a Walmart Supercenter in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. consumer confidence declined slightly for a fourth consecutive month, but it remains elevated with the holiday shopping season ramping up.

The Conference Board said Tuesday that its consumer confidence index ticked down to 125.5 in November from October’s 126.1 reading.

Consumers’ feelings about the present economic conditions also regressed slightly, but their short-term expectations for the future rose. Consumers’ assessment of the job market also declined slightly, despite low unemployment and rising wages.

“Overall, confidence levels are still high and should support solid spending during this holiday season,” Conference Board economist Lynn Franco said.

Earlier this month, the Commerce Department reported that Americans stepped up their shopping in October, spending more online and buying more cars, another good sign as the holiday shopping season kicks off this week with “Black Friday” events.

Consumer confidence has been shaken somewhat by a global slowdown that’s coincided with a drawn-out U.S.-China trade war that has hurt American manufacturers and increased economic uncertainty.

The trade battle and weak global growth have led many businesses to cut back on their investment spending and economists have dialed back growth estimates for to under 2% for the third quarter.

On Wednesday, the Commerce Department issues the second estimate of how the U.S. economy performed in the July-September quarter.

Consumer confidence is closely watched by economists because their spending accounts for 70% of economic activity in the U.S.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Crosswalk Concern

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crosswalk Concern"

Amber's Tuesday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/26

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/26"

Two Systems Could Impact Thanksgiving Travel, One Makes A Direct Hit

Thumbnail for the video titled "Two Systems Could Impact Thanksgiving Travel, One Makes A Direct Hit"

Food pantries busy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Food pantries busy"

Drew Steidler

Thumbnail for the video titled "Drew Steidler"

Regent Grocery Store

Thumbnail for the video titled "Regent Grocery Store"

Mott Clean-up

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mott Clean-up"

Urban Meyer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Urban Meyer"

Chief Justice

Thumbnail for the video titled "Chief Justice"

Olivia Lone Bear

Thumbnail for the video titled "Olivia Lone Bear"

Travel Trends

Thumbnail for the video titled "Travel Trends"

Turkey Pardon

Thumbnail for the video titled "Turkey Pardon"

Monday, November 25th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, November 25th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Women's BBall

Thumbnail for the video titled "Women's BBall"

Century Boys Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century Boys Hockey"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/25

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/25"

Birthday Bash

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthday Bash"

Ramp Money

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ramp Money"

Nursing Shortage

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nursing Shortage"

Gage Roaldson

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gage Roaldson"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge