Report: “Blue Monday” rumored to be most depressing day of the year

(NEWS10) — The third Monday of January is dubbed “Blue Monday,” or the most depressing day of the year, according to a formula developed by a London-based PR agency.

According to the agency, the formula is broken down into seven variables; Weather, debt, monthly salary, time since Christmas, time since failed quit attempt, low motivational levels and the need to take action.

The formula, developed by UK psychologist Dr. Cliff Arnal, claims the third Monday of January as a time when people begin to give up on their New Years Resolutions and begin to think about the reality of their current situation.

A CNN article released Monday, challenges the idea and calls it “A PR stunt that has cemented itself into modern culture.”

The article states that modern research has yet to prove the idea that there is any one day more depressing than the others.

However, Seasonal Affective Disorder does affect people this time of year and if anyone does feel the effects they should seek help, according to a report by Psychology Today

While meeting resolutions is important, self-care is even more so.

Here are some steps you can take to ensure you practice proper self care and ease the symptoms of Seasonal Affective Disorder:

  • Monitor mood and energy level
  • Take advantage of available sunlight
  • Plan pleasurable activities for the winter season
  • Plan physical activities
  • Approach the winter season with a positive attitude
  • When symptoms develop seek help sooner rather than later.

If you need help, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

There is also a crisis text line. For crisis support in Spanish, call 1-888-628-9454.

