Report: Midwest economy feeling effects of coronavirus outbreak

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Worries about a new virus that’s infected tens of thousands of people globally are making a mark on the economy of a nine-state region in the Midwest and Plains.

A new survey report says the Mid-American Business Conditions Index sank in February to 52.8 from 57.2 in January.

Creighton University economist Ernie Goss oversees the survey, and he says the softer reading and the economic harm from the virus should concern policymakers.

Survey organizers say any score above 50 suggests growth. A score below suggests decline.

The survey covers North Dakota, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma and South Dakota.

Here are the state summaries:

North Dakota: North Dakota’s overall index increased to 51.6 last month from 49.8 in January. Index components were new orders at 50.3, production or sales at 47.6, delivery lead time at 56.2, employment at 52.7 and inventories at 51.3. North Dakota is estimated to have exported $49.3 million in goods to China last year, which supported about 500 North Dakota jobs, according to Goss.

South Dakota: The South Dakota overall index rose to a regional high of 68.7 last month from 66.2 in January. Index components were new orders at 63.7, production or sales at 64.6, delivery lead time at 76.3, inventories at 69.7 and employment at 69.2. South Dakota is estimated to have exported $60.8 million in goods to China last year, which supported about 600 South Dakota jobs, Goss said

Minnesota: The state’s overall index dropped to 53.4 in February from 54.5 in January. Index components were new orders at 51.7, production or sales at 49.4, delivery lead time at 58.4, inventories at 53.2 and employment at 54.5. The state is estimated to have exported $1.9 billion in goods to China last year, and those exports supported about 19,000 jobs in Minnesota, he said.

Iowa: The state’s overall index climbed to 56.9 in February from 54.8 in January. Index components were new orders at 55.5, production or sales at 52.2, delivery lead time at 50.9, employment at 58.9 and inventories at 56.3. It’s estimated that Iowa exported $561.8 million in goods to China last year and that those exports supported about 5,600 jobs in Iowa, he said.

Missouri: Missouri’s overall index rose to 57.0 last month from 55.0 in January. Index components were new orders at 54.5, production or sales at 53.0, delivery lead time at 62.6, inventories at 57.1 and employment at 58.0. Missouri is estimated to have exported $888.7 million in goods to China last year, supporting about 8,900 Missouri jobs, according to Goss.

Kansas: Kansas’ overall index hit 55.2 in February, compared with 53.3 in January. Index components were new orders at 53.1, production or sales at 51.2, delivery lead time at 60.5, employment at 56.2 and inventories at 55.2. Kansas is estimated to have exported $674.9 million in goods to China for 2018. Those exports supported about 6,800 Kansas jobs, Goss said.

Nebraska: The state’s overall index climbed to 52.4 in February from January’s 50.5. Index components were new orders at 50.9, production or sales at 48.3, delivery lead time at 57.1, inventories at 52.1 and employment at 53.5. Nebraska is estimated to have exported $462 million in goods to China for 2018. Those exports supported about 4,600 Nebraska jobs, he said.

Oklahoma: The state’s overall index rose a point to hit 58.1 in February, compared with 57.1 in January. Index components were new orders at 55.2, production or sales at 53.8, delivery lead time at 63.6, inventories at 58.0 and employment at 60.0. Oklahoma is estimated to have exported $212.6 million in goods to China in 2018. That supported about 2,100 jobs in Oklahoma, he said.

Arkansas: The Arkansas overall index rose to 56.6 from January’s 54.6. Index components were new orders at 54.2, production or sales at 52.6, delivery lead time at 62.1, inventories at 56.7 and employment at 57.6. Arkansas is estimated to have exported $351.8 million in goods to China for 2018. The exports to China supported about 3,500 jobs in Arkansas last year, Goss said.