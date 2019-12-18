Report: Millennials want to stop Secret Santa because of financial burden

SAN FRANCISCO (CNN) — “Secret Santa” can apparently bring out the scrooge in Millennials.

According to a report by Jobsite, a majority of workers between the ages of 23 and 38 are not a fan of the holiday tradition.

They point to the financial burden that comes with it.

The U.K. jobs board found that 73-percent of millennial workers participate in Secret Santa even though they can’t afford it.

Twenty-six percent says they have had to dip into their savings to contribute.

To make matters worse, 17 percent said they felt other colleagues actually judge them based on their gifts.

One way to make things easier, experts suggest price limits could help lessen the pressure that comes with gift giving.