Report: Montana coal production down amid declining demand

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A federal energy report shows that coal production in Montana has decreased by more than 3 million tons in the last year, a result attributed to more affordable alternatives.

The Billings Gazette reported that the U.S. Energy Information Administration has found that coal mines produced 32.8 million tons in one year through the first week of June compared to 36.1 million tons a year earlier.

The report followed a year where two coal-fired generating units were closed and multiple furloughs were implemented across the state’s largest mines during the coronavirus pandemic.