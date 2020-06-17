Report: Montana coal production down amid declining demand

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A federal energy report shows that coal production in Montana has decreased by more than 3 million tons in the last year, a result attributed to more affordable alternatives.

The Billings Gazette reported that the U.S. Energy Information Administration has found that coal mines produced 32.8 million tons in one year through the first week of June compared to 36.1 million tons a year earlier.

The report followed a year where two coal-fired generating units were closed and multiple furloughs were implemented across the state’s largest mines during the coronavirus pandemic.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Infrastructure Funding

Thumbnail for the video titled "Infrastructure Funding"

Burleigh Testing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burleigh Testing"

Common Bird Decline

Thumbnail for the video titled "Common Bird Decline"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/17

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/17"

Spring Equinox explained

Thumbnail for the video titled "Spring Equinox explained"

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/17

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/17"

Wednesday's forecast: Much lighter wind & slightly cooler

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday's forecast: Much lighter wind & slightly cooler"

Wined By Friends

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wined By Friends"

Bismarck Larks Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Larks Baseball"

Babe Ruth Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe Ruth Baseball"

Algae Blooms

Thumbnail for the video titled "Algae Blooms"

Special Olympics Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Golf"

Election Canvassing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Election Canvassing"

Riot Gear

Thumbnail for the video titled "Riot Gear"

Sertoma Teeball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sertoma Teeball"

Improving Mental Health

Thumbnail for the video titled "Improving Mental Health"

Tuesday, June 16th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, June 16th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Oak Creek Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Oak Creek Baseball"

Mandan A's Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan A's Baseball"

Hazen Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hazen Baseball"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss