Report on race shows the South is still ‘divided by design’

by: KEVIN McGILL, Associated Press

FILE – In this June 16, 2017, file photo, New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu speaks in Washington on race in America and his decision to take down Confederate monuments in his city. The former mayor is tackling the race issue, starting with a report called “Divided by Design.” The report released Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, is based on surveys and interviews with people in 28 communities in 13 Southern states. It describes conflicting views on racism among African Americans, Latinos and whites and touts efforts to bridge racial gaps. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu is tackling the race issue, starting with a report called “Divided by Design .”

The report released Friday is based on surveys and interviews with people in in 28 communities in 13 Southern states. It touts efforts to bridge racial gaps. But it also says segregation and inequality remain major barriers to advancement for many. And it notes widespread, conflicting views on racism among African Americans, Latinos and whites.

When Landrieu was mayor he removed four Jim Crow-era monuments from the New Orleans landscape, including statues of three Confederate icons.

This report is the first project of the E Pluribus Unum Fund , which Landrieu launched after leaving office in May 2018. It calls for cultivating courageous leaders who can build common ground.

