Report: Satellites could change the night sky

One day you could look at the night sky and think you’re looking at a UFO, but really be seeing a satellite. That’s according to a new report by the National Science Foundation.

The report claims large constellations of bright satellites could change the appearance of the night sky that’s viewed from Earth.

An estimated 107,000 low-orbit Earth satellites are scheduled to be launched into space in the next decade.

Space-X suggested their satellites would be barely visible in the sky.

But astronomers and star-gazers say the metal devices reflect the sun’s light and can as appear as bright as star constellations.

According to the American Astronomical Society, the satellites could even cause people to believe they are seeing a UFO, because they are so visible in the sky.