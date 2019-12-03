Report: Substitute teacher fired for berating child on dads

Live Now
FILE – This July 31, 2015 file photo shows professional dancer Louis Van Amstel, a former cast member on “Dancing with the Stars,” at the 2015 Special Olympics Celebrity Dance Challenge in Beverly Hills, Calif. Amstel’s fifth-grade son was berated by a substitute teacher after he said he was thankful that he’s finally going to be adopted by his two dads. The boy’s classmates say the teacher said, “that’s nothing to be thankful for” and lectured the 30 kids in the class about her views on homosexuality. The substitute was escorted from the building. (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP, File)

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Officials say a substitute teacher in Utah has been fired after berating a fifth-grade student who said he was thankful for being adopted by his two dads, one of whom is a former dancer on “Dancing with the Stars.”

The Salt Lake Tribune reports staffing company Kelly Services contracts with the Alpine School District south of Salt Lake City and said in a statement Monday the unidentified woman was terminated after an investigation into her comments.

The teacher asked the children on Nov. 21 to share what they were thankful for. Students said that after the boy spoke, she lectured the 30 children on her view that homosexuality is wrong. Three girls left to get the principal. The substitute was escorted out.

Father Louis van Amstel has said his son was deeply hurt.

