Report: Trump looking at unseating Alabama Gov. Ivey

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Is former President Trump trying to run a primary challenge against Alabama Governor Kay Ivey? According to a report in the Wall Street Journal published Saturday, Trump privately blames Ivey for the cancellation of a Trump rally at Battleship Park over the summer.

According to the article: “Mr. Trump has also met with Lynda Blanchard, a former ambassador in his administration, and discussed a possible endorsement if she abandoned her U.S. Senate campaign and instead challenged Alabama’s Republican governor.”

As we reported back in June, the decision to not hold a Trump rally at the park was made by the park’s Board of Commissioners who had a preexisting policy in place that does not allow partisan political events that are open to the public.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Political News

More Politics

Latest Local News

See More Local News

Latest State News

See More State News

Featured on KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories