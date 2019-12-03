Report: U.S. may face french fry shortage

National News

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – Say it isn’t so!

The United States may face a french fry shortage due to a poor potato crop, according to a Bloomberg Report.

Cold and wet weather this year has stunned the growth of potatoes.

Retailers rely on long potatoes to make french fries but there’s not enough of those to go around.

The U.S. potato producers are having to turn to foreign producers to help make up for the loss.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture forecasts that potato production will drop a little over six percent for the year, which is the lowest drop since 2010.

This all could mean higher prices for potatoes at the grocery store.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader"

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 12-3

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 12-3"

Above Average Temps Before Another Cool Down

Thumbnail for the video titled "Above Average Temps Before Another Cool Down"

A Celebration for Ellie

Thumbnail for the video titled "A Celebration for Ellie"

Dickinson-Mandan girls hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson-Mandan girls hockey"

Refugee Resettlement

Thumbnail for the video titled "Refugee Resettlement"

Officer Hex

Thumbnail for the video titled "Officer Hex"

Family Meets with Mexico's President

Thumbnail for the video titled "Family Meets with Mexico's President"

Women's BBall

Thumbnail for the video titled "Women's BBall"

Boys Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys Hockey"

Fisher Industries

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fisher Industries"

Monday, December 2nd, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, December 2nd, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

New Sober Home

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Sober Home"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Non-oilfield Jobs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Non-oilfield Jobs"

GivingTuesday

Thumbnail for the video titled "GivingTuesday"

Walking on Ice

Thumbnail for the video titled "Walking on Ice"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

Census Workers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Census Workers"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge