Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Report: US businesses cut more than 20 million jobs in April, a record number

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this April 30, 2020 file photo, a man writes information in front of Illinois Department of Employment Security in Chicago. U.S. businesses cut an unprecedented 20.2 million jobs in April, an epic collapse with coronavirus outbreak closing the offices, factories, schools, construction sites and stores that propel the U.S. economy. The Wednesday, May 6, report from payroll company ADP showed the tragic depth and scale of job losses that left no part of the world’s largest economy unscathed.  (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

BALTIMORE (AP) — U.S. businesses cut an unprecedented 20.2 million jobs in April, an epic collapse with coronavirus outbreak closing the offices, factories, schools, construction sites and stores that propel the U.S. economy.

The Wednesday report from payroll company ADP showed the tragic depth and scale of job losses that left no part of the world’s largest economy unscathed. The losses will likely continue through May, with a recovery in hiring likely to begin in the months that follow, said Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics.

“This is one for the record books,” Zandi said. ”The good news is that we’re at the apex of the job loss.”

Even though Zandi expects hiring to resume in June as states ease lockdowns, he cautioned that it will be a “slog” over several years to recover all the jobs lost in April.

The private industry report comes two days ahead of the official monthly job figures from the U.S. Labor Department. Economists believe the Friday report will reveal unemployment in the U.S. stands at a shocking 16%, up from 4.4% in March.

According to ADP, the leisure and hospitality sector shed 8.6 million workers last month. Trade, transportation and utilities let 3.4 million people go. Construction firms cut nearly 2.5 million jobs, while manufacturers let go of roughly 1.7 million people. The health care sector cut 1 million jobs, but education services eked out a gain of 28,000 as colleges and universities do not appear to have forced significant layoffs that could come later this year.

More than half of April’s job losses came from smaller companies with 500 workers or fewer. But larger employers cut 8.9 million jobs. Polling by The Associated Press and NORC Center for Public Affairs Research indicates that nearly eight in 10 households that suffered job losses expect to return to their previous employer.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Some crazy clouds explained

Thumbnail for the video titled "Some crazy clouds explained"

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/6

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/6"

Wednesday forecast: A nice warm up with mostly sunny skies

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday forecast: A nice warm up with mostly sunny skies"

New Salem Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Salem Golf"

Legacy Track and Field

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legacy Track and Field"

Teacher Appreciation Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teacher Appreciation Day"

Sales Tax Vote

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sales Tax Vote"

Impact Survey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Impact Survey"

Long-term Care Cases

Thumbnail for the video titled "Long-term Care Cases"

NDHSCA Awards

Thumbnail for the video titled "NDHSCA Awards"

Tuesday, May 5th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, May 5th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Distance Learning

Thumbnail for the video titled "Distance Learning"

Campsites Reopen

Thumbnail for the video titled "Campsites Reopen"

Event Venues

Thumbnail for the video titled "Event Venues"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/5

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/5"

Virtual Graduation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Virtual Graduation"

Held in Ward Co

Thumbnail for the video titled "Held in Ward Co"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/5

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/5"

Amber's Tuesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/5

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/5"

Tuesday's forecast: Scattered showers & isolated thunderstorms

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday's forecast: Scattered showers & isolated thunderstorms"
More Video

COVID Symptoms infographic

KX News Trending Stories

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge