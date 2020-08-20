Reports: Michigan reaches $600M deal in Flint water crisis

FILE – In this March 21, 2016 file photo, the Flint Water Plant water tower is seen in Flint, Mich. Prosecutors dropped all criminal charges Thursday, June 13, 2019, against eight people in the Flint water scandal and pledged to start the investigation from scratch. The defendants include Michigan’s former health director, Nick Lyon, who was charged with involuntary manslaughter. He was accused of failing to timely alert the public about an outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease that occurred in 2014-15 when Flint was drawing improperly treated water from the Flint River. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

Multiple news outlets report that the state of Michigan has reached a $600 million agreement to compensate Flint residents whose health was damaged by lead-tainted drinking water.

The reports say details will be released later this week.

Thousands of people have sued the state for its role in the crisis, which began in 2014 when Flint switched its water source from the city of Detroit to the Flint River to save money.

State officials advised the city not to use corrosion controls. Lead from pipes contaminated the water.

A spokesman for the state attorney general’s office declined to confirm a settlement had been reached.