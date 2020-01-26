Republican Congressman Makes a Push to Slow Climate Change

WASHINGTON D.C.– As the climate crisis rages on, a Republican Congressman has introduced legislation to take on the issue.

Republican Congressman Tom Reed says America must unleash the innovation and ingenuity of the American people to get a grip on the issue. His Energy Sector Innovation Credit Act would encourage innovation for energy producers. The bill would offer a tax incentive for new energy technologies to increase the energy grid.

“The climate is changing and we need to do something about it,” The New York Congressman said.

With raging wildfires, floods, and record heat, Congressman Reed says something must be done to combat the issue of climate change.

“How we’re going to solve climate change is through innovation and that means you unleash the innovation and ingenuity of the American people,” Reed shared.

That’s exactly what he says his Energy Sector Innovation Credit Act will do: encourage more innovation and technologies into the market, by offering a tax incentive for emerging technologies.

“You can have all of the mandates in the world, which is the primary Democratic approach, setting protocol, setting standards and those targets. If you don’t have the technology to achieve them, they’re paper tigers,” he explained.

“I think the biggest threat contributing to the crisis is people not talking to each other,” said Danny Richter, the VP of Government Affairs for Citizens Climate Lobby.

Richter says the legislation is a positive step but says both parties need to do more to solve the issue.

“We need to make this a bridge issue, not a wedge issue,” Richter added.

The legislation shows some sign of bridging that divide with an equal number of Democrats and Republicans sponsoring the bill.

“This is a great example of the kind of work that can be done when Democrats and Republicans talk to each other about this most important issue,” Richter said.

“Innovation is what’s really going to solve climate change,” Reed added.

He says the bill now waits for a hearing before the House Ways and Means Committee.