Research: Plants alert neighbors to threats using common ‘language’

You may have heard people say talking to your plants is a good thing.

But have you heard that plants may be talking to each other?

New research from Cornell University suggests plants communicate with each other when they come under attack from pests.

How? through airborne chemicals known as “volatile organic compounds,” or VOCs, that transfer information among plants.

When a plant is under attack from a pest, its smell, carried by VOCs, is picked up by other plants, which then emit a similar biochemical smell. Soon, numerous plants are emitting similar smells.

“So, they kind of converge on the same language, or the same warning signs, to share the information freely,” said Andre Kessler, professor of ecology and evolutionary biology at Cornell University. “The exchange of information becomes independent of how closely related the plant is to its neighbor.”

The research found that neighboring plants pick up on warning VOCs and prepare for the perceived threat, such as an incoming insect pest.

That chemistry includes defensive compounds. For example, some of the VOCs can attract predacious insects, or parasitoids, which kill the herbivore and save the plant.

You can read more about the study here.

