Researchers, in unexpected results, find a way to reverse the body’s biological clock

The California study is a small one and not fully controlled for other influences. But if the results hold up, they point to the first evidence that it is possible to reverse the body’s epigenetic clock, which measures and controls a person’s biological age.

According to a report in the science publication “Nature,” a California team of researchers gave nine healthy volunteers a cocktail of three common drugs: A growth hormone and two diabetes medications used to mitigate the side effects of the growth hormone.

After one year, the researchers discovered the patients had cut their biological ages by an average of 2.5 years, based on analysis of each person’s genomes.

Which came as a surprise to the team conducting the trials. They expected to see, perhaps, a slowdown of the aging process. They didn’t expect to see a reversal.

The researchers caution the results are not “rock solid” because of the small test size and the lack of stricter controls to eliminate outside factors other than the drugs.

But they do say the findings are enough to merit further research and study.

You can read the “Nature” article here.

