Residents gather in South Dakota to lament loss of pipeline

FILE – In this Nov. 6, 2015 file photo, a TransCanada’s Keystone pipeline facility is seen in Hardisty, Alberta. A federal appeals court has lifted a judge’s order Thursday, June 6, 2019, that blocked the controversial oil pipeline construction, but developer TC Energy previously said it is too late to begin work this year (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP, File)

PHILIP, S.D. (AP) — Residents and business owners upset by the loss of the Keystone XL pipeline gathered in southwestern South Dakota and appealed to three Republican congressman for help in restarting the project.

One of President Joe Biden’s first moves was to revoke Keystone XL’s presidential permit and shut down the construction of the long-disputed pipeline that was to carry oil from Canada to Texas.

While the decision was celebrated by some tribal residents, environmental activists and others, others view it as a dagger to small-town business.

Many residents from those counties say Biden’s decision is already taking a financial and personal toll.