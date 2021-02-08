Residents gather in South Dakota to lament loss of pipeline

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Nov. 6, 2015 file photo, a TransCanada’s Keystone pipeline facility is seen in Hardisty, Alberta. A federal appeals court has lifted a judge’s order Thursday, June 6, 2019, that blocked the controversial oil pipeline construction, but developer TC Energy previously said it is too late to begin work this year (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP, File)

PHILIP, S.D. (AP) — Residents and business owners upset by the loss of the Keystone XL pipeline gathered in southwestern South Dakota and appealed to three Republican congressman for help in restarting the project.

One of President Joe Biden’s first moves was to revoke Keystone XL’s presidential permit and shut down the construction of the long-disputed pipeline that was to carry oil from Canada to Texas.

While the decision was celebrated by some tribal residents, environmental activists and others, others view it as a dagger to small-town business.

Many residents from those counties say Biden’s decision is already taking a financial and personal toll.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Valentines Preps

Monday, February 8th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Convo: John Weeda

DoH Testing

Bismarck Humanitarian

YHF: Signs of Frostbite

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Extreme Cold

Election Bill Fails

Truth Commission

Study examines getting pregnant following breast cancer treatment

Tom's Monday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 2/8

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinteForecast 2/8

Prepare for the arctic cold to stick around all week

Bismarck Wrestling

More lethal, synthetic pills flood the black market in ND

Lingering Effects

MSU Tax Help

Big Game Flyover Web

Tom's Sunday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 2/7

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News