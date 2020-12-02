Right now: McRib is back for the first time in 8 years

National News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

McRib (Credit: McDonald’s)

(NEXSTAR) — McDonald’s McRib sandwich returned nationwide Wednesday for the first time since 2012.

“The sauciest moment of the year is here!” McDonald’s said in a release.

 The popular sandwich, which debuted on menus in 1982, is back in the U.S. for a limited time, unlike in Germany, where it’s available year-round.

The McRib features boneless pork topped with barbecue sauce, onions and pickles. Last year, the fast-food chain sold the sandwich at 10,000 of its 14,000 restaurants in the U.S.

Additionally, McDonald’s on Monday launched its “Shave 4 McRib Sweepstakes,” in which it’s giving away 10,000 free McRib sandwiches as it encourages people “to ‘get hairy’ in the name of cancer awareness.”

“So that beard you’ve so proudly grown while in quarantine or for a good cause this November,” the release stated, “it’s got to go.”

Anyone can participate, “from your brother to your mother.” Enter by posting a picture of your cleanly-shaven “or baby-smooth” face on Twitter or Instagram using #Shave4McRibSweepstakes and tag @mcdonalds.

A code for a free sandwich will be given to the first 10,000 entries through McDelivery with Uber Eats while supplies last.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

How cloud cover impacts overnight temperatures

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 12/2

Wednesday's Forecast: decreasing clouds and cooler temps

Larry Watson

NDC DEC 2

Bismarck Bobcats

UMary Women's Basketball

Shiloh Christian Boy's Basketball

Justin Timberlake donates new wheelchair accessible van for Morristown teen

Justin Timberlake donates new wheelchair accessible van for Morristown teen

Real Tree Fire Risk

Good Neighbor Project

CDC vs. State Guidelines

Tuesday, December 1st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Convo: Jena Gullo

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast 12/1

Winter Semester

Vets Power Us

Legislators Sworn In

Tom's Tuesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 12/1

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss