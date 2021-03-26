Rocket debris lights up skies over the Pacific Northwest

National News
Posted: / Updated:

SEATTLE (AP) — Burning debris from a rocket lit up Pacific Northwest skies Thursday night, the National Weather Service in Seattle said.

“The widely reported bright objects in the sky were debris from a Falcon 9 rocket 2nd stage that did not successfully have a deorbit burn,” the service said in a tweet about the astral occurrence that the Seattle Times reported was seen shortly after 9 p.m.

There were no reports of damage or other impacts on the ground.

The rocket delivered Starlink satellites, built in Redmond, Washington, into orbit earlier this week, the Times reported.

SpaceX said Wednesday that the Falcon 9’s first stage returned to Earth and landed as planned on its ocean-going barge off the coast of Florida.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Friday, March 26th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Convo: Randy Schwan

Cereal Dominos

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/26

Fraud in ND

Gas Tax Bill

Decriminalization Bill

DSU & Vaccines

Redistricting Bill

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/26

Friday's Forecast: Mostly cloudy & cool with a big warm up ahead

FURRY FRIDAY MAR 26

Megan Frankl RW

NDC MAR 26

Tom's Friday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 3/26

JUCO Basketball

Legacy Baseball

Meals on Wheels

Children and COVID

SYSK Corrie Mayher

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News